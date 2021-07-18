-$0.17 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 638,363 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEEL opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

