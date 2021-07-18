$0.22 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,275. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

ACEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.