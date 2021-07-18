$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

