$0.56 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.41. 7,819,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

