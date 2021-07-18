$0.65 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 845,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 15,445 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total value of $4,659,756.50. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. Insiders have sold 196,915 shares of company stock worth $17,451,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 58,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

