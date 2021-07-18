$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

IART stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,162. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,135,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

