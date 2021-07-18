$0.71 EPS Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.75. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,325,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,308,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,822,419. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

