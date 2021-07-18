0xBitcoin Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $430,553.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00808089 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

