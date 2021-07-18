$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. 617,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

