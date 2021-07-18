$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Airbnb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airbnb.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $5,433,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

