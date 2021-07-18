$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.33. 1,061,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,152. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.