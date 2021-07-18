$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.
Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.33. 1,061,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,152. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.
