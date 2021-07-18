$1.26 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.02. 818,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $144.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

