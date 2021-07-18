$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.06. 3,101,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,017. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

