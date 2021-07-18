$1.79 EPS Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.88. Crown posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of CCK opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Crown by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crown by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Crown by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

