-$1.84 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 252,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $406,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 876.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 902,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

