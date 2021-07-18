10,000 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,880,000.

Shares of ADER stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

