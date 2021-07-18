112,506 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACVA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACVA stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

