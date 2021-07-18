12,500 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

