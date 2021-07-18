172,855 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.