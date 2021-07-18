180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 14,447 shares of company stock worth $116,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,823,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TURN opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

