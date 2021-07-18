199,912 Shares in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

INMU opened at $25.78 on Friday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60.

