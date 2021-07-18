20,000 Shares in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANPC opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.91.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

