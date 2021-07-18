2,273 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

