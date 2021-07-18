$24.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $24.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.99 billion and the lowest is $23.20 billion. Target posted sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $102.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.64 billion to $104.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In other Target news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $251.15. 3,415,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,503. Target has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.