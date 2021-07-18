250,000 Shares in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.25% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $84,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $104,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

