258,792 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

