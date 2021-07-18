27,085 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.