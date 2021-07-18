$285.09 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report $285.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.19 million and the lowest is $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,520,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 255,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

