296,000 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 296,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

