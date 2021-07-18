35,258 Shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

