$374.55 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $374.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.80 million and the highest is $378.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.94. 1,073,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $174.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

