$4.65 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.54 and the lowest is $3.93. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $21.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.17. The stock had a trading volume of 171,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,290. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

