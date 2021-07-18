418,591 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 418,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,769,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,599,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

