44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 123,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 456,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,188,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,440,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

