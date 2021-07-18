44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

