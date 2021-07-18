44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. CDW accounts for approximately 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 446,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

