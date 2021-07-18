44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. 742,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,085 shares of company stock worth $6,470,882. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

