44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

