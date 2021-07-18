44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

