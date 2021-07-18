4,546 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $12,383,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

