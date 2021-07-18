$476.60 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report sales of $476.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $366.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 496,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

