4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF remained flat at $$1.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 752,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,100. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
