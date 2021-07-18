4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF remained flat at $$1.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 752,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,100. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

