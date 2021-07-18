50,446 Shares in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. Analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

