56,924 Shares in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,924 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $137,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

MGIC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $828.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

