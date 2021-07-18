$575.16 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $575.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.26 million to $599.12 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 720,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.