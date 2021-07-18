59,481 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. 514,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,707. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11.

