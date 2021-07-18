59,481 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 90,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. 514,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,707. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.