$599.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $599.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.30 million and the highest is $607.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00. Insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.87. The stock had a trading volume of 175,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.53. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

