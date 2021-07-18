6,069 Shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLRN opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

