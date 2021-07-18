6,862 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $3,535,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $50.37 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

