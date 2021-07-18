71,480 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.97. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

